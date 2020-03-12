Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,045 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

NYSE MRK traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,511,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,464,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $208.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

