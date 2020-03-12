Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,070 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $333.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.58.

NYSE BA traded down $34.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.84. 31,496,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,932,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.03, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $154.81 and a 12-month high of $398.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.06 and a 200-day moving average of $344.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

