Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 308 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,906,000 after buying an additional 61,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,837,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,042,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,562,000 after buying an additional 45,538 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $99.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,111.55. 4,683,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,375. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,433.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,323.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

