Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 5,362 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 14.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 49.8% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 89,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 5.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 28.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.97.

PYPL stock traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,043,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $94.50 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.54.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock worth $23,804,804 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

