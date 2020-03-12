Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after buying an additional 3,572,440 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,494,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,084,000 after buying an additional 1,992,824 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,420,000 after buying an additional 1,532,029 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,919,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,172,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

