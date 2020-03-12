Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 158,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,100,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 265.2% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

JNJ traded down $6.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,514,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $124.50 and a one year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

