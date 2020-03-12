Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 114,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $27.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,900. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.90. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,906 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

