Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $11.64 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,817,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,374,000 after purchasing an additional 636,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $14.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,657,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,156. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.42.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

