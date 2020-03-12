Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,448,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,461 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,150,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after buying an additional 101,866 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,055,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,927,000 after buying an additional 1,845,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 59,458,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,692,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

