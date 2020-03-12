Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $617,960,000 after acquiring an additional 57,433 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,174,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $511,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $30.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.31. 20,225,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,086,785. The stock has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.