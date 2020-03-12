Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.2% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $3.63 on Thursday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,244,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,484,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.75 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.