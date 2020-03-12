Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,390 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,672,000. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $30.23 on Thursday, hitting $285.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,164,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,804. The stock has a market cap of $160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.65. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $252.03 and a 52-week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares in the company, valued at $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

