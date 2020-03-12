Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.29–0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $239-243 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.06 million.Zuora also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.11–0.1 EPS.

Zuora stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 2,199,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.70. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZUO shares. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.17.

In other Zuora news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 11,613 shares of company stock worth $165,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

