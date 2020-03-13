21,980 Shares in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $3,467,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,248 shares of company stock worth $28,190,654 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

