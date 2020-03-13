28,242 Shares in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 239,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 149,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 50,245 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 54,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,113,000. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,201,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.72. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73.

Several research firms recently commented on HTHT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.16.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

