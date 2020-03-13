$3.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report sales of $3.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.87 billion and the lowest is $3.82 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year sales of $17.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.95 billion to $17.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.16 billion to $17.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CORE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other Core-Mark news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $90,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 185.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,518 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 10.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter worth $1,738,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 11.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 24.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

CORE traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 561,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,460. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

