30,756 Shares in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Servicemaster Global by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 780,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after buying an additional 358,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 165,821 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,178,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $10,456,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period.

SERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

Servicemaster Global stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. 2,220,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

