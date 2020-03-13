51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 645.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in 51job were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in 51job in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 51job by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JOBS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.97. 273,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.40. 51job, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

JOBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, 51job currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

