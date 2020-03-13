$86.12 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post sales of $86.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.23 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $53.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $413.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $416.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $851.75 million, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $926.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $86,561.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,414 shares of company stock worth $869,111. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,530. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.59. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.20.

PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

