AceD Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, AceD has traded down 66.4% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a total market capitalization of $43,464.84 and $408.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000854 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001145 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 158.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AceD

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,937,746 coins and its circulating supply is 10,932,310 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

