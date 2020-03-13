Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 83.48%.

AKBA stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $825.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.39. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In related news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock worth $182,683 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

