Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Stock Price Down 38.4%

Alcanna Inc (TSE:CLIQ) shares were down 38.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.65, approximately 183,287 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 71,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Alcanna from C$5.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, spirits, and cannabis in North America. As of March 14, 2019, it operated 236 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Alaska; and 5 cannabis retail stores under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

