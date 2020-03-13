Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $87.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.49. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMOT shares. BidaskClub cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allied Motion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $295,435.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,249,405.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 2,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $116,978.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,027,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,421,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

