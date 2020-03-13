AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stake Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of AMETEK worth $56,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 373,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260,828 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 26,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. AJO LP increased its position in AMETEK by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 111,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in AMETEK by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $498,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,441.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,939. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens upped their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

AME traded up $7.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.60. 2,459,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,519. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

