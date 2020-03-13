Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 679,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,054. The firm has a market cap of $666.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.34. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $23.06.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $83.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,279.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $156,961.65. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,112. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

