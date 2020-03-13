Analysts Anticipate Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts expect Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) to announce $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.85. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $9.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $272,122.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,846.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,559.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,552 shares of company stock worth $14,375,106. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,921,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded up $13.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,908. Arista Networks has a one year low of $157.43 and a one year high of $331.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

