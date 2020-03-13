Analysts Anticipate Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 231 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 328,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 171,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,702 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTIC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. 8,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,920. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Technologies International (NTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.