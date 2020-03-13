Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Posts Earnings Results

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 919.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.30%. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

Aqua Metals stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aqua Metals from to in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aqua Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 197,090 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $139,933.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,923.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 106,034 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $75,284.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,948.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 308,661 shares of company stock valued at $219,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

