Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Director Eugene S. Katz Sells 1,000 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ABG traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 313,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

