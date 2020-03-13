Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Director Eugene S. Katz Sells 1,000 Shares

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ABG traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 313,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $123.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
See Also: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.