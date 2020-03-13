ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 821,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,902 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ASGN were worth $58,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,653,000 after purchasing an additional 939,595 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in ASGN by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,057,000 after buying an additional 235,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in ASGN by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 760,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,968,000 after buying an additional 68,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,724,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in ASGN by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after buying an additional 145,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASGN. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.98. 903,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,018. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

