Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

In other news, Director C James Jensen sold 42,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $338,713.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,672.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $66,616.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,589 shares of company stock valued at $669,432. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

