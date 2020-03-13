Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $137.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

In other news, Director C James Jensen sold 42,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $338,713.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,672.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $66,616.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,589 shares of company stock valued at $669,432. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Earnings History for Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit