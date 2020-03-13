At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.57-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.365-1.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.At Home Group also updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.37 EPS.

HOME stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOME shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of At Home Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued an underperform rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.64.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

