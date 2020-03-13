At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $397.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.65 million.At Home Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.57-0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOME shares. Buckingham Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut At Home Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered At Home Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered At Home Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

