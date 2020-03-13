Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.67

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 1948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Eight Capital downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $3.75 to $3.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $900.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. Research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,773,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,497,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 745,543 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,427,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 143,829 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

