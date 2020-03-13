BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 445,872 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of BCE worth $104,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,138,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,726,000 after acquiring an additional 386,696 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,813,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,989,000 after acquiring an additional 272,846 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,495,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 233,697 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 300,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.28.

BCE stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. 1,983,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,205. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. BCE’s payout ratio is 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

