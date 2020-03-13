BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP) Insider Gary Goldberg Purchases 2,000 Shares

BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP) insider Gary Goldberg bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$41.63 ($29.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$83,260.00 ($59,049.65).

Gary Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 19th, Gary Goldberg bought 3,000 shares of BHP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$51.52 ($36.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$154,560.00 ($109,617.02).

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up A$0.39 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, reaching A$26.72 ($18.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,448,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$37.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$31.88 ($22.61) and a fifty-two week high of A$42.33 ($30.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.971 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

