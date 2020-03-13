BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP) Insider Gary Goldberg Purchases 2,000 Shares

BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP) insider Gary Goldberg bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$41.63 ($29.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$83,260.00 ($59,049.65).
Gary Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 19th, Gary Goldberg bought 3,000 shares of BHP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$51.52 ($36.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$154,560.00 ($109,617.02).
Shares of BHP Group stock traded up A$0.39 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, reaching A$26.72 ($18.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,448,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$37.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion and a PE ratio of 14.40. BHP Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$31.88 ($22.61) and a fifty-two week high of A$42.33 ($30.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.