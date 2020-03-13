BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. BioLife Solutions updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of BLFS opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $22.44.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stephens started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,080.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $40,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,418. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.