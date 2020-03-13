BOMB Trading Down 39.1% This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $286,050.19 and approximately $37,082.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOMB has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00005302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00032045 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00099145 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000706 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,754.61 or 1.01475999 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000992 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00073780 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000444 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 952,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,314 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

