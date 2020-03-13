Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Chairman Ben M. Brigham Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MNRL traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $10.03. 906,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,116. Brigham Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $567.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

