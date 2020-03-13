Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CALA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. 15,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,810. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.15. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CALA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.