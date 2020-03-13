Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CATB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,060. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.65. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.