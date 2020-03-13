Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.69 million. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 198.42%.

Shares of NYSE:CHAP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.40. Chaparral Energy has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHAP. ValuEngine lowered Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

