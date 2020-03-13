ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

IMOS opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $865.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several research firms recently commented on IMOS. TheStreet raised shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

