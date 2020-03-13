ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. ChipMOS Technologies had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

IMOS opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $865.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several research firms recently commented on IMOS. TheStreet raised shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChipMOS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

