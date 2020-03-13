Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 538.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cinemark from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of CNK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.70. 7,679,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. This is a positive change from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.34%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

