Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

CTAS stock traded up $17.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.58. 1,212,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,357. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,474 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

