Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 238.21% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 18,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Earnings History for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

