Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 238.21% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 18,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

