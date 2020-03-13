Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cloudera has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

In related news, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $1,951,835.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 710,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,087,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,495 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.54.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

