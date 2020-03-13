CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.49% of CoreSite Realty worth $105,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 194,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,762,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $11.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 509,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,536. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $95.42 and a 1 year high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $270,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,022.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $58,016.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,480. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.