Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.73 EPS

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $1.73, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $313.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.91 million. Covia’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

CVIA stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Covia has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVIA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Covia from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.17.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

