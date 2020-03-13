Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%.

Craft Brew Alliance stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 3,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,253. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BREW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.